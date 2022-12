“Metal Objects" Fell From Sky In Russia During Missile Attack On Ukraine

In the Volgograd Oblast of the Russian Federation, the fall of "metal objects" was reported. At that moment, Russia launched a missile attack on Ukraine.

The local publication V1 writes about it.

The publication, citing local residents, reported "creepy" sounds coming from the sky. It is noted that this caused panic among people.

Later, information appeared that many "metal objects" had fallen in the Yelan district of the Volgograd Oblast.

Judging by the photos that the locals took and published on the Internet, the "metal objects" were rocket fragments. Russian mass media call them "unidentified flying objects" (UFOs).

We will remind that at this moment Russia was carrying out a massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine.

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, today Russia launched Kalibr, Kh-101, Kh-22, Kh-59 and Kh-31P missiles over Ukraine.

The debris captured in the photo is visually similar to the Kh-101 cruise missile.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, this morning Russia launched 76 missiles of various types over Ukraine. This attack became the ninth in the last two months.

As in previous times, the occupiers targeted the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

Despite the operation of air defense, the Russians managed to hit at least nine generation facilities, as well as damage electricity transmission facilities.