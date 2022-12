The entire Sumy Region already has electricity. Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, announced this in his Telegram channel.

"The entire Sumy Region with electricity! Thanks to the energy workers! We consume sparingly! Now it's very important! Thanks to our AFU, especially the air defense units!" Zhyvytskyi wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 16, Russia fired 76 missiles, including 72 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and 4 guided air missiles (Kh-59/Kh-31P) at the objects of critical infrastructure of Ukraine.

Another missile attack caused serious damage to the energy infrastructure of Ukraine. Because of this, the Ukrenergo company announced a blackout.

It was also reported that on December 6, the Russian occupiers shelled a settlement in the Sumy Region. A 69-year-old man was injured.

On the night of December 4, the Russian occupiers shelled the border territory of the Sumy Region.

Earlier, as a result of Russian shelling in the Sumy Region, a teenager was killed - the military of the Russian Federation shelled one of the hospitals in the Sumy Region.