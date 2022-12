The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) approved a grant of EUR 4.5 million for Ukrposhta.

First Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Economy Yuliya Svyrydenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

EBRD funds will be directed to the creation of heating points and access to electricity and the Internet on the basis of stationary and mobile offices of the postal operator.

With these funds, it is planned to purchase generators to equip about 1,700 security points on the basis of branches.

Thus, in the event of a complete blackout, the company will not only be able to provide postal, logistics and financial services, but will also provide Ukrainians with access to the Internet and electricity, despite Russia's ongoing attacks on the country's electricity infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrposhta is the monopoly of postal communication in Ukraine.

Earlier, Ukrposhta resumed work in Kherson and in 9 other settlements of the Kherson Region.