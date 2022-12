A Russian missile carrier with Kalibr missiles remains in the Black Sea, ready for the next attack. Nataliya Humeniuk, head of the joint coordination press center of the Southern Defense Forces of Ukraine, said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"At the moment, the same missile carrier, that was engaged and fired at least 5 Kalibr-type missiles, remains at sea. We know that it was equipped with 8 missiles and is quite likely still ready (to attack). In addition, we also warn that it is quite likely that other missile carriers will be send there in a very short time. In addition, we are also mindful of the enemy's use of strike-type drones, which they may also send for an increase of the result or effect of this attack that has been carried out," she said.

Humeniuk noted that such tactics of the enemy with an additional attack by drones have already been recorded.

She also reminded that the enemy has several missile carriers, including submarines, and the detection of launches from submarine missile carriers is somewhat difficult, so the strike often occurs before an air alert signal.

She urged Ukrainians not to ignore air alert signals.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Air Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 60 out of 76 Russian missiles on Friday, December 16.

As of December 15, 10 Russian warships were in the Black Sea, including 1 missile carrier, which has a total salvo of 8 Kalibr cruise missiles.