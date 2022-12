At Least 9 Power Generation Facilities Damaged By Missile Attack - Halushchenko

Today's Russian missile attack damaged at least nine power generation facilities. The consequences of the shelling also limited the capabilities of Ukrainian nuclear power plants.

The corresponding statement on the air of the telethon was made by the Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko, quoted by Interfax-Ukraine.

"There is damage to about nine generation sites. Now we are still verifying the damage, "the minister said.

Damage to power transmission facilities has reduced generation at nuclear power plants, he said.

Halushchenko added that experts are analyzing the consequences of today's attack on the operation of the Ukrainian power system.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, earlier today, December 16, Russia carried out a massive missile attack on objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

This attack was the ninth in the last two months. Today, Russia has fired 76 missiles of various types. Ukrainian air defenses were able to shoot down 60 of them.

According to the Ukrenergo National Energy Company, the missile attack led to a significant shortage of electricity in the country's power system.

As a result, emergency power outages were introduced in most of Ukraine.