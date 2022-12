In January-November 2022, compared to January-November 2021, exports of butter increased by 38.3% to 13,000 tons.

This is stated in the message of the Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine with a link to information from the State Customs Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During January-November 2022, 13,000 tons of domestic butter were exported. This is 38.3% more than in the same period last year. In cash terms, butter exports amounted to USD 75.6 million, which is 71.4% higher than the figure for the 11 months of 2021," it was said.

During 11 months of this year, Poland (41.7%), Moldova (18.7%) and Azerbaijan (9.7%) bought the most of Ukrainian oil.

It is noted that now Ukraine has a positive foreign economic balance of trade in dairy products.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2021, compared to 2020, exports of butter increased by 7.3%, or by USD 3.556 million, to USD 52.307 million, imports - by 12.2%, or by USD 4.949 million, to USD 45.529 million.