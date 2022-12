During a massive Russian shelling, the Russians hit a high-rise building in Kherson. As a result, one person was killed.

The regional prosecutor's office reports about it.

"Fire started in several apartments in a multi-storey building because of the attack. After the fire was extinguished, a dead person was found in one of the apartments. Three more residents were provided with medical care because of poisoning by combustion, injuries and burns of varying degrees," the prosecutor's office said.

We will remind, in the morning on December 16, Russia again attacked the energy infrastructure of the city. Kremenchuk was left without heating, Kharkiv, Dnipro and Poltava without light. In Kyiv, water disruptions are recorded and subway stopped.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych, reported that last day Russian invaders fired at the territory of the Kherson Region 30 times. They fired from artillery, MLRS and mortars.

"The enemy attacked residential quarters of Kherson. Critical infrastructure, residential buildings, route transport, medical care and humanitarian aid points were hit. Last day, because of Russian shelling, four people were killed, nine residents of the Kherson region were injured in varying degrees of severity," he said.

Explosions were heard in three districts of Kyiv. Subsequently, the mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko reported that it was work of the air defense. However, it is also known about the hit in critical infrastructure.

Air defense work in the Kyiv and Poltava Regions, hits were recorded in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih.

On the morning of December 16, large-scale air alert was announced in Ukraine. The head of the Mykolayiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim in Telegram warned about Russian missiles in Ukraine's airspace.