The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced an additional USD 17 million to fund the restoration of the public health system in Ukraine.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Health, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Of this USD 17 million, USD 5.3 million will be used to prevent, identify and respond to curb growth resistance to antimicrobials, USD 7.7 million to strengthen surveillance systems and laboratory capabilities, USD 2.6 million to strengthen public health emergency management, and USD 1.2 million to improve data modernization systems. Some of the funds will be sent to further support and develop a training course in field epidemiology for Ukrainian specialists, which will positively affect the safety of public health in Ukraine," Healthg Minister Viktor Liashko was quoted as saying.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in September, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 4142 on the public health system.

In July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted bill No. 6306, which allows the Ministry of Health to launch the infrastructure part of health care reform.