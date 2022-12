Ukraine Receives First Batch Of Equipment For Renovation Of Power Facilities

Ukraine has received the first batch of equipment for repairing and renovation of damaged power system facilities from the United States.

This was reported by the U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink.

"The first American cargo of emergency repair equipment has already arrived, Ukraine will win," she wrote on Twitter.

The American Ambassador also thanked the units of Ukraine's air defense, which were able to shot down most of the missiles launched by the Russian army.

“I am grateful for the work of Ukraine's air defense against the background of increasing Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and all over the country this morning. The first American cargo of emergency repair equipment has already been received - Ukraine will win,” she wrote.

We will remind, today, December 16, Russia has already carried out a ninth massive missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. The purpose of the invaders still became the objects of energy infrastructure of the country.

According to the statement of the President's Office, emergency power outages are introduced in all regions of the country as a result of the Russian missile attack.

It is known that all the consumers in Poltava remained without light due to the missile attack.

In Kharkiv, the residents also remained without electricity, the city stopped the work of the subway.