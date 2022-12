Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 10 Enemy Missiles Over Dnipropetrovsk Region, Despite This There Were Hits In Po

Air defense units shot down 10 enemy missiles over the Dnipropetrovsk Region, despite this there were hits at energy infrastructure facilities in different districts of the region.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznichenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our defenders shot down 10 Russian missiles in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

Glory to our air defense," he wrote.

At the same time, the head of the military administration noted that the Russians hit energy infrastructure facilities in different districts of the region, three employees of electrical substations were injured.

"There is serious destruction. Three employees of electrical substations were injured in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih Districts. Everyone has been taken to hospitals," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, an enemy missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih.

As a result of a missile strike on the city, 2 people were killed and 8 were injured.

Air defense forces destroyed 37 of 40 enemy missiles over Kyiv.