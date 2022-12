Poltava was left without light due to the Russian missile attack.

The mayor of Poltava Oleksandr Mamai announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Poltava is without electricity. Poltava residents, keep calm! So far we are left without electricity," he said.

The Mayor urged the citizens to turn off all electrical appliances.

"The air alarm is still ongoing. Be careful. Keep an eye on the following messages," Mamai added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 16, an air alarm was declared throughout Ukraine.

There were explosions in three districts of Kyiv.