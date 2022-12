Russia Fired 76 Missiles At Ukraine, Of Which 60 Were Shot Down

According to preliminary data, on December 16, Russia fired 76 missiles at Ukrainian critical infrastructure facilities, including 72 cruise missiles (Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22) and 4 guided aircraft missiles (Kh-59/Kh-31P). This is stated in the message of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook.

So, out of the 76 missiles that the Russian Federation fired at the territory of Ukraine, Ukraine shot down 60.

"The forces and means of anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force and air defense of the Ground Forces destroyed 60 enemy missiles. Missile terror and daring attempts by the enemy to penetrate the air defense of Kyiv will not force us to lay down our arms," the report said.

It is noted that Russia launched missiles from the regions of the Caspian and Black Seas.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, for the first time, Russia launched TU-95 from the Engels area.

During Russia's massive new missile attack on Ukraine, air defense units shot down 10 missiles in the sky over the Dnipropetrovsk Region.

More than 40 missiles were recorded near Kyiv, most of which were shot down. Nevertheless, today's missile attack of the Russian Federation was "one of the most massive" during the period of full-scale war.

In addition, another missile attack caused serious damage to Ukraine's energy infrastructure. Because of this, Ukrenergo announced a blackout.