The Ukrenergo National Energy Company (NEC) confirms a significant increase in the electricity deficit in the Ukrainian power system due to today's Russian missile attack.

This is stated in the message of the Ukrenergo’s press service.

Despite the high efficiency of air defense, some missiles were able to hit targets.

Ukrenergo noted that, as in past times, Russian troops aimed at power generation facilities and main networks.

"Unfortunately, there are hits. The northern, southern and central regions were the most affected. Where possible, repair crews are already assessing the volume of damage and starting repair and emergency work," said the statement.

It is emphasized that despite the damage caused, power engineers manage to maintain a stable 50 Hz frequency in the power system.

Recall that today Russia has already carried out the ninth massive missile attack on objects of the energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

According to Colonel Yurii Ihnat, spokesman for the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, today Russia has fired more than 60 cruise missiles of five types.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as a result of a Russian missile attack, emergency blackouts were introduced in Ukraine.