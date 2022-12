AFU Ready For Possible Offensive Of Invaders In Volyn Direction - JFO Commander Naiev

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are ready to meet the enemy in the Volyn direction.

The Ministry of Defense announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Serhii Naiev, checked the readiness of units defending the Volyn direction.

During the event, units of the Defense Forces worked out elements of countering the landing of the air assault, inflicting fire damage, encircling the enemy and destroying it.

The commander said that the situation in the Northern Operating Zone is currently stable and controlled.

"Intelligence has been strengthened, it has been aimed at obtaining important information that is necessary for making appropriate decisions," said Naiev.

It is reported that as of today, subordinate units performing tasks on the state border are ready to counter the enemy.

These measures take place against the background of a sudden check of the enemy's armed forces on the territory of Belarus, which are practicing offensive actions within the framework of the exercises (raising by alarm, quickly moving to certain areas, forcing water obstacles).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is currently preparing 200,000 soldiers for a new offensive, the aggressor country may, in particular, make another attempt to capture Kyiv.