Due to the attack of the Russians with cruise missiles and hitting the power system of Ukraine, Kharkiv was left without light. Also, the subway stopped in the city.

Reportedly, critical infrastructure facilities were damaged, no injuries.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Syniehubov announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Kharkiv is de-energized, but all "Points of Immaturity" work, where you can warm up, recharge your phone, there is hot tea and the Internet," he wrote.

According to Syniehubov, a massive missile strike on the region began at 7 a.m., when an enemy S-300 missile hit a hospital in Kupiansk.

As a result, the hospital’s infectious diseases department and pharmacy were partially damaged.

Now there are units of the State Emergency Service.

"There were several hits at critical infrastructure in Kharkiv and the Chuhuiv District. Now we are finding out the consequences," Syniehubov said.

He noted that as a result of the missile attack, Kharkiv was completely left without light, there is partially no electricity supply in the region.

Thus, electric transport and the subway stopped working in Kharkiv.

The head of the military administration said that according to preliminary data, there are no victims.

In turn, the mayor of Kharkov Hennadii Terekhov said that as a result of shelling by the invaders of Kharkiv, "colossal infrastructure destruction" occurred.

"Today, our enemy again fired at the city of Kharkiv. There is tremendous infrastructure destruction, this is primarily the energy system. Our utilities, together with energy companies, have already begun to eliminate what the enemy has done," he wrote.

Terekhov asked Kharkiv residents to be patient with what is now happening in the city, and invited them to "Points of Indestructibility."

"I know there is no light in your homes, there is no heating, water supply has been stopped. Please use "Points of Indestructibility." There you will be provided with hot drinks, and you will also be able to charge mobile phones," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, air defense forces destroyed 37 of 40 enemy missiles over Kyiv.

On Friday, December 16, in the morning, Russia launched more than 60 missiles at Ukraine.