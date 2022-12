During the morning shelling by Russia of the territory of Ukraine, a missile was hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Region. 2 killed and 6 wounded are known.

The deputy head of the President's Office announced this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, as a result of the destruction of the building’s section, 2 people were killed, 6 were wounded. Among the wounded are 3 children. It is also assumed that another child and an adult are under the rubble.

"As a result of a missile hitting an apartment building, one of the five entrances was destroyed. 2 people were killed. 6 people were wounded, among them 3 children. There may be 2 people under the rubble, of which 1 child," the statement said.

Meanwhile, rescue services continue to work at the scene.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 16, the Russian Federation fired more than 60 Kh-555, Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22 and Kh-59 missiles at the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, explosions occurred in three districts of Kyiv.

In addition, as a result of the massive morning missile attack, a dozen hits were recorded in the Zaporizhzhia Region.