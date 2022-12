Russians For First Time Used Tu-95 Bombers From Engels Area - Air Force Spokesman Ihnat

On Friday, December 16, the Russians for the first time used Tu-95 strategic bombers from the airfield in Engels (Saratov Region, Russia).

The speaker of the command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Yurii Ihnat stated this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This time, for the first time, the invaders used Tu-95 strategic bombers from the Engels area, directly where those aircraft are in parking lots, at the airfield," he said.

Also on Friday, missile launches were from the Black Sea and the north of the Caspian Sea.

The Air Force spokesman assured that the Ukrainian air defense system "worked well," official results are expected.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 5, it became known that in Russia, 2 enemy strategic bombers were damaged at the airfield in Engels, there were wounded and killed.

The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine noted that they are "grieving" about this.