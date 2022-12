One Of Most Massive Missile Attacks. More Than 40 Missiles Recorded Near Kyiv - Kyiv Administration

More than 40 missiles were recorded near Kyiv, most of which were shot down. Nevertheless, today's missile attack of the Russian Federation was "one of the most massive" during the period of full-scale war.

The speaker of the Kyiv City Military Administration Mykhailo Shamanov announced this in the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

So, he said that around Kyiv alone, more than 40 missiles were recorded.

"More than 40 missiles were recorded near Kyiv, 37 were shot down. This is one of the most massive missile attacks during the period of full-scale war," he said.

Utilities and experts began work to find out the consequences of the missile attack after the air raid was declared.

Meanwhile, all electric transport in the capital, including the subway, has been stopped. Buses are launched that replace non-operational transport routes.

In addition, now in Kyiv there are problems with water supply. You can stock up on drinking and technical water in the pump rooms. The work of Points of Indestructibility also continues.

"It is not known how today will end. We do not rule out that there may be several waves of missile attacks," the Kyiv City Military Administration spokesman added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 16, the Russian Federation fired more than 60 Kh-555, Kh-101, Kalibr, Kh-22 and Kh-59 missiles at the territory of Ukraine.

In addition, explosions occurred in three districts of Kyiv.