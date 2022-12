On Thursday, December 15, the Defense Forces repelled attacks in the areas of 22 settlements and hit 5 enemy control points.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine repelled the attacks of the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Maidanchyk, Krasnopopivka and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk Region and Hryhorivka, Vyimka, Yakivka, Soledar, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Novobakhmutivka, Nevelske, Marinka, Peremoha and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region.

Last day, the enemy launched 23 aircraft and 4 missile attacks, 2 of which were on civilian objects of the city of Kharkiv. The enemy also carried out 78 attacks from multiple rocket launchers. In particular, there are killed among civilians in residential quarters.

In the area of ​ ​ the town of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Defense Forces attacked the enemy, more than 180 Russians were injured. In the town, the occupiers use mobile crematoriums. In addition, the occupiers in Tokmak lost about 10 pieces of equipment. In Lazurne in the Kherson Region, up to 30 occupiers were destroyed.

In order to replenish the current losses of the occupiers, the agitation of military personnel for contract service continues. Such processes continue in units of the 1st Panzer Army of the Western Military District, the General Staff notes.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Sivershchyna directions, the situation was without significant changes, there were no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups. Mortar attacks were carried out in the settlements of Zapsillia and Popivka, Sumy Region.

In the Slobozhanshchyna direction, the enemy fired from tanks and artillery at the areas of the settlements of Chervona Zoria, Vysoka Yaruha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Starytsia, Dvorichna and Novomlynsk, Kharkiv Region.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery in the areas of the settlements of Vilshana, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka, Kotliarivka, Berestove, Pervotravneve, Kharkiv Region and Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka in the Luhansk Region.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy fired on the areas of Makiivka, Ploshchanka, Krasnopopivka, Luhansk Region and Yampolivka, Torske and Vedmezhe, Donetsk Region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy fired on areas of several settlements. In particular - Verkhniokamianske, Spirne, Bilohorivka, Yakovlivka, Soledar, Hryhorivka, Bakhmutske, Bakhmut, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, Kurdiumivka, Ozaryanivka, Pivnichne and Opytne, Donetsk Region.

Avdiivka, Vodyane, Pervomaiske, Nevelske, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk Region suffered in the Avdiivka direction.

In the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, the enemy fired from tanks, mortars, barrel and rocket artillery at the areas of the settlements of Vremivka, Novopil, Donetsk Region; Huliaipole, Dorohnyanka, Huliaipilske, Orikhiv and Kamianske in the Zaporizhzhia Region; Manhanets and Nikopol of the Dnipropetrovsk Region and Novotyahynka, Ivanivka, Tokarivka, Inhulets, Prydniprovske, Antonivka, Dniprovske, Kherson, Bilozerka and Yantarne of the Kherson Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 590 more occupiers over the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 96,000 of its military.