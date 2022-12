As a result of the massive morning missile shelling, a dozen arrivals were recorded. This is stated in the message of the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Starukh.

So, he said that all relevant services are currently working. Information about the consequences is being revealed.

"Now we know about a dozen hits of Russian missiles. The consequences of the enemy attack are being clarified. All relevant services are working," it was said.

In addition, Starukh warned of possible restrictions.

"We ask citizens to prepare for possible temporary restrictions on the restoration of damaged infrastructure," the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in Kryvyi Rih, a Russian missile hit a residential building. As a result, two people were killed, at least five were injured. Among the injured were children.

As of 10 a.m. on December 16, it was known that Russian TU-95 bombers remained in the air.

It was reported that on the morning of December 16, an air alarm was declared throughout Ukraine. There were explosions in three districts of Kyiv.

In the Kyiv Region and Poltava Region air defense is working, in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih there is damage. The Sumy Region is without power supply.