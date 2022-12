Due to the hits of Russian missiles into power facilities in several regions throughout Ukraine, emergency blackouts are being introduced. Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In connection with hits at energy facilities in several regions of Ukraine, emergency blackouts are being introduced throughout the country," he wrote.

Tymoshenko asked Ukrainians to understand power outages and temporary water and heat supply absence.

He noted that the State Emergency Service, electricians and all services work at hit sites.

He also noted that if necessary, it is possible to use the "Points of Indestructibility," which are deployed throughout the country.

In turn, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko on his page on Facebook said that as a result of another wave of massive Russian shelling of energy infrastructure, energy facilities have already been damaged both in the east and south of the country.

"Another wave of massive Russian shelling of energy infrastructure. Power facilities in both the east and south of the country have already been damaged. Shelling continues. Possible drop in generation volumes. There will be emergency blackouts," Halushchenko wrote.

He assured that as soon as possible, energy staff will restore energy supply.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, missile hits were recorded during the morning shelling.

In the Kyiv Region and Poltava Region air defense is working, in Kharkiv and Kryvyi Rih there is damage. The Sumy Region is without power supply.

Poltava was also left without light due to the Russian missile attack.

Meanwhile, explosions occurred in three districts of Kyiv.