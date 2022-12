In recent weeks, the occupiers have engaged in the construction of defensive lines in the Luhansk direction, choosing the northern sector around Svatove. Although this is unlikely to help them resist modern point indirect strikes by the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Great Britain reported this on Twitter.

As can be seen from the images, in recent weeks, Russian forces have continued to make significant efforts to build large defensive positions along the front line. Most likely, they preferred the northern sector around the city of Svatove.

According to intelligence officers, the Russian structures follow traditional military fortification plans that have not changed much since World War II.

"Such structures are likely to be vulnerable to modern point indirect strikes," they say. "The construction of large defensive lines is another illustration of Russia's return to positional warfare, which most modern Western armed forces have largely abandoned in recent decades."

