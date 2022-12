The European Union has allocated EUR 50 million for the restoration of critical infrastructure of Ukraine within the framework of NEFCO (Nordic Environment Finance Corporation).

The Ministry of Infrastructure announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The funds will be used to repair the supply systems of electricity, water, heat, wastewater and waste management in the communities of the Kyiv Region liberated from occupation. The grant of EUR 50 million was made possible by the agreement of the European Union and the international financial organization NEFCO (Nefco - the Nordic Green Bank), founded by the governments of Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland and Sweden. Grants are allocated for the restoration of infrastructure in the following cities and villages: Irpin, Bucha, Velyka Dymerka, Hostomel, Dymer, Slavutych, Nemishaieve, Kalynivka, Dmytrivka, Ivankiv, Borodianka, Piskivka and Borshchahivka community," the message says.

According to the report, the funds were sent to Ukraine in accordance with the NEFCO program "Green Recovery for Ukraine," launched in July 2022.

"The preparation of the project and its implementation has already begun, and we expect significant work on the project in early 2023. We continue to work together to assess critical needs and find optimal options for helping to solve them," commented Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of the Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, since the beginning of the war, the occupiers have caused damage to the infrastructure of Ukraine for USD 136 billion.