Attack On Kyiv From Belarus. ISW Analysts Tell Whether Occupiers Will Be Able To Capture Capital

The capture of Kyiv by Russian troops in a repeated attack from Belarus is extremely unlikely.

It is reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts note that Russian troops will not be more successful in attacking the north of Ukraine in the winter of 2023 than in February 2022.

Russian forces have failed to consolidate their successes in Ukraine and have lost more than 70,000 square kilometers of occupied territory since leaving Kyiv, experts write.

Now Russian troops in Bakhmut are advancing no more than 100-200 meters per day, focusing their main efforts there.

Russia has not achieved air superiority, let alone dominance, and has largely exhausted its arsenal of precision weapons, the ISW notes.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia began with aggression against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russia has about 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive and will definitely try to capture Kyiv again.