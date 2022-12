Air Defense Working In Kyiv And Poltava Regions. Hits Reported In Kharkiv And Kryvyi Rih. What Is Known About

On the morning of December 16, Russia launched a missile attack on the territory of Ukraine. Ukrainian News Agency reports what is known about the situation.

So, in the Kyiv Region and in the capital, explosions are heard. Administrations report the work of air defense.

Also, explosions are reported in the Kharkiv Region. The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration spoke about 3 strikes on the critical infrastructure of the Kharkiv Region.

Air defense is also operating in Poltava Region.

In the Sumy Region, due to a massive missile attack, there is temporarily no power supply.

Also in Kryvyi Rih, to prevent the consequences of emergency power outages, power is preemptively cut off.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the morning of December 16, a large-scale air alarm was announced in Ukraine. The head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Vitalii Kim on Telegram warned about Russian missiles in the airspace of Ukraine.

Earlier, the Ukrainian intelligence explained what the Kremlin can be guided with when choosing dates for mass rocket attacks.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing to carry out another massive missile attack on Ukraine in order to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.