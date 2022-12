US Considering Supplying New Weapons To Ukraine Due To Threat Of New Russian Offensive - Media

The United States is considering transferring new weapons to Ukraine. This is caused by the concerns of the Ukrainian authorities about a new offensive by the Russian army on Kyiv.

Politico reports this with reference to its own sources.

The interlocutors of the publication said that now the U.S. Department of Defense is actively discussing the possibility of providing the Ukrainian military with "smart" aircraft bombs and long-range artillery ammunition.

Discussions about this are taking place against the background of the U.S. military finalizing plans to send to Ukraine anti-aircraft missile systems MIM-104 Patriot.

Additional assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine will also include an expansion of the training program for the Ukrainian military.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov said that Russia is preparing for a new massive offensive.

According to the head of the defense department, the Russian leadership will probably try to implement it in February 2023.

Also today, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Valerii Zaluzhnyi, spoke about this, emphasizing that Russia is preparing 200,000 soldiers for a new offensive.