FSB’s Favorite Hotel In Kherson Region Blown Up, Followed By Russian Warehouse In Luhansk Region

In the temporarily occupied town of Zaliznyi Port, Kherson Region, a hotel was blown up, where employees of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) settled. Subsequently, an explosion occurred at a warehouse of Russian occupiers in the temporarily occupied Irmino, Luhansk Region.

The speaker of the Odesa Regional Military Administration Serhii Bratchuk announced this on Telegram on Thursday, December 15.

"Temporarily occupied Zaliznyi Port, there was a hotel - no hotel. It is reported that FSB officers loved to live there," said Bratchuk.

He posted a video of the aftermath of the explosion showing the remains of the hotel.

In the late afternoon, Bratchuk announced another blast that happened at the ammunition depot of Russian invaders in Irmino in the Luhansk Region. For the sake of this, the speaker of the Regional Military Administration published his photo with two carnation flowers and a video of detonation of the warehouse.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 590 more occupiers over the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 96,000 of its military.

During the day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 11 strikes on Russian occupiers.

At the same time, the occupiers staff the command link with pensioners and retirees.