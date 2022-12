During the current day, the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched 11 attacks on the Russian occupiers.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this in its evening operational update on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Our aircraft launched 11 attacks on areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 2 attacks on positions of enemy anti-aircraft missile systems," the statement said.

Also, Ukrainian rocketeers and gunners hit 2 control points, 4 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and a storage of fuel and lubricants.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 590 more occupiers over the past 24 hours. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 96,000 of its military.

In the temporarily occupied Donetsk, the call for women began in order to replenish the losses of units of the 1st Army Corps of the enemy.

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing for a new wave of mobilization.

Also, a number of Russian media are warning of a new wave of mobilization in the Russian Federation, which may begin in the second half of January 2023, immediately after the New Year holidays.