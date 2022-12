We Should Not Be Afraid To Kill Russians - Zaluzhnyi

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi is sure that Russians, like any other enemies, need to be killed.

Zaluzhnyi said this in an interview with The Economist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Also, the Commander-in-Chief assures that you do not need to be afraid to kill Russians.

"Russians and any other enemies must be killed, just killed, and most importantly, we should not be afraid to do it. And this is what we are doing,” he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi since the beginning of the war dismissed 10 generals, one shot himself.

150,000 mobilized Russians are preparing for offensive actions, probably in February next year. Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he expects mobilization in Russia to continue after the current partial mobilization, because Russian commanders use meat grinder tactics - throwing as many bodies as possible into battle in the hope that they will overcome smaller Ukrainian forces. The preparations for the offensive are evidenced by the efforts of the Russian Federation to purchase missiles from Iran.

Over the past 24 hours, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 590 more occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 96,000 of its military.