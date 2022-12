Russia Preparing Terrorist Attacks On Ukraine, There Is No Reason To Relax - Defense Intelligence

Ukraine is preparing for terrorist attacks from Russia by strengthening air defense and strengthening energy security. This was stated by the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov on the air of the national telethon. This was stated in the message of the Telegram channel of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on Thursday, December 15.

Yusov noted that there remains a risk of mass attacks from Russia, as the Russian president does not hide his intention to continue to attack the Ukrainian energy system.

"These are terrorist attacks. Ukraine is preparing for this by strengthening air defense and by strengthening energy security. We must be ready, there is no reason to relax," said the intelligence representative.

Yusov noted that Russia uses terrorist tactics, so this winter will be very stressful for Ukraine both before and after the New Year, but it will make the state and citizens stronger.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Center for Strategic Communications noted that the Russian Federation sometimes carries out massive missile attacks on special days, but not always.

During the massive shelling of Ukraine, Russia uses Ukrainian cruise missiles that were transferred as part of the Budapest Memorandum.

On December 12, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russia was preparing for another massive missile attack on Ukraine to destroy the country's energy infrastructure.