The occupiers supplement the command line with pensioners and retirees.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the evening briefing.

Thus, it is reported that in order to replenish the current losses, the invaders are forced to supplement the operational-tactical command level with officers on pension, released to the reserve, and even retired officers.

They are sent to the area of hostilities.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 590 occupiers in the last day. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 96,000 of its soldiers.

On December 13, the Ukrainian military destroyed 740 Russian invaders, the loss of enemy personnel reached 96,000.

In addition, in order to find additional sources of recovery of personnel losses of units conducting combat operations on the territory of Ukraine, in November of this year, the Russian leadership adopted a number of legislative acts that significantly expand the list of citizens who can be called up for military service.

Also, the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine believes that the political and military leadership of the Russian Federation is preparing for a new wave of mobilization.