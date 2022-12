Russian occupation forces are shelling Kherson in order to create activity in the north of Ukraine and to stretch the front, without reckoning with their own killed. Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak wrote about this on his Telegram page on Thursday, December 15.

Yermak emphasized that the Russian occupiers are shelling Kherson, as well as non-stop attacking the positions of Ukrainian forces in Bakhmut and in the south of the Donetsk Region, because they are trying to pretend to be active.

"The Russians don't count the killed. They understand that if they don't stretch the front now, this winter will be a disaster for them. Their whole strategy is clear. It will be difficult, but we will continue to move towards the goal of reaching the borders of 1991. There will be no other way." Yermak emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Russian occupiers attacked the center of Kherson, as a result of which two people were killed.

On December 15, the city of Kherson was completely de-energized as a result of Russian shelling.

On December 14, Russian invaders fired at the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.