The Russian occupiers replenish their losses at the expense of labor migrants from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. This was stated by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, during a briefing.

Thus, in order to find additional sources of recovery of personnel losses of units conducting combat operations on the territory of Ukraine, in November of this year, the Russian leadership adopted a number of legislative acts that significantly expand the list of citizens who can be called up for military service.

"In particular, it is allowed to call up for military service by mobilization convicted citizens who are serving a sentence or have an unexpunged or unexpired criminal record. Only citizens who have been convicted under a certain list of articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, primarily convicted of high treason, espionage, terrorism, etc., are not subject to the law. Instead, it is allowed to summon persons who have committed serious crimes," Oleksii Hromov said.

In addition, according to Oleksii Hromov, in peacetime in Russia it is allowed to serve in the military for persons with dual citizenship.

"These changes are primarily aimed at attracting labor migrants residing on the territory of the Russian Federation to military service," emphasized the representative of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

He said that currently there are about 6 million people in Russia, the majority of whom are from Uzbekistan (almost 50%) and Tajikistan (30%), as well as Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan and other countries.

"Out of the total number of migrants, about 2.7 million people, which is almost 45%, are men of conscription age," Brigadier General Hromov said.

