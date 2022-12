Since the beginning of the war, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, has dismissed 10 generals, and 1 shot himself.

He said this in an interview with The Economist, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Since the beginning of the war, I have dismissed 10 (generals) because they were not ready for it. Another one shot himself," Zaluzhnyi said.

He assured that Russians, like any other enemies, must be killed.

"Russians, like any other enemies, must be killed, simply killed, and, most importantly, we must not be afraid of it," he emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is preparing 200,000 troops from a reserve of 1.5 million for a new offensive.

Zaluzhnyi explained that currently the Russian Federation is looking for ways to stop the fighting and get a pause to accumulate resources and prepare for a new offensive.

To do this, they attack critical infrastructure and peaceful cities.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia instructed the military commissariats to start intensified work on the mobilization of men in January-February 2023.