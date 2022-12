150,000 mobilized Russians are being trained for offensive actions, probably in February next year. Defense Minister of Ukraine Oleksii Reznikov stated this in an interview with The Guardian on Thursday, December 15.

Reznikov reported that out of 300,000 mobilized, 150,000 Russians have been sent to the front after a series of failures by Moscow on the battlefield, and another 150,000 are currently undergoing military training.

"The mobilized forces need at least three months to prepare. This means that they will probably try to launch the next wave of the offensive in February, as they did last year. This is their plan," the Minister of Defense emphasized.

Reznikov said he expects continued mobilization in Russia after the current partial mobilization, because Russian commanders are using "meat grinder" tactics - throwing as many bodies as possible into the battle in the hope that they will overwhelm the outnumbered Ukrainian forces. Preparations for the offensive are evidenced by the efforts of the Russian Federation to purchase missiles from Iran.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Valery Zaluzhnyi, stated that Russia has approximately 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, and 200,000 military personnel are preparing for a new offensive against Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia started with aggression against Ukraine.

We will remind, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.