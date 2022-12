After the Russian shelling on December 15, the city of Kherson was completely de-energized. This is stated in the Telegram message of the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Yaroslav Yanushevych.

Heavy shelling of a critical infrastructure facility in Kherson's Korabelnyi district is reported.

"Heavy shelling of a critical infrastructure facility in the Korabelnyi district of the city continues. At the first opportunity, energy workers will begin to restore power grids," the message of the Kherson Regional Military Administration says.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers struck the center of Kherson in the afternoon of December 15, as a result of which 2 people were killed. The strike hit the center of the city, 100 meters from the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, which was shelled yesterday.

So, around 11:00 a.m. on December 14, the Russian invaders fired at the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. Two floors were damaged.

Over the past day, the occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 86 times, as a result of which 3 people were killed and 13 more were injured.