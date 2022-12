Russian occupiers struck the center of Kherson in the afternoon of December 15, as a result of which two people were killed. The strike hit the center of the city, 100 meters from the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, which was shelled yesterday.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

Emergency services are currently on site.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the afternoon of December 14, the Russian Federation shelled the building of the Kherson Regional Military Administration. A shipbuilding plant, an educational institution, warehouses, a newspaper publishing house, a school, a shop, private and apartment buildings were also damaged.

During the past day, the occupiers shelled the territory of the Kherson region 86 times, as a result of which 3 people were killed and another 13 were injured.

Russian occupying forces hit residential buildings in Kherson during the shelling. An 8-year-old boy died from his injuries. The child died due to multiple injuries despite the efforts of doctors.

The city also decided to turn off almost all elevators so that Kherson residents would not be exposed to danger due to the risk of getting stuck in an elevator during shelling.