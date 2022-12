Yanukovych, His Wife And Mistress Deprived Of Millions Of Cash And Other Values For EUR 19 Million

The court took away from the former President Viktor Yanukovych, his wife Liudmyla and mistress Liubov Polezhai UAH 31 million, USD 85,000 and cultural values worth EUR 19 million.

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"More than UAH 31 million, USD 85,000 arrested earlier, as well as 537 historical and cultural values worth about EUR 19 million and real estate of the former President and those close to them, were charged in the state's income,” the SBI says.

After the decision entry into force, all assets will be transferred to the state income to promote its defense capability.

Earlier, the SBI employees exposed a number of former high-ranking officials who contributed to the military plans of the aggressor state.

They "took care of" the increase in the number of personnel and military equipment of the invaders.

Initially, their "assistance" was used for annexation of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol in 2014, and in the future - for full-scale aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine in February 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Justice has filed a lawsuit with the High Anti-Corruption Court to recover the assets of former President Viktor Yanukovych, his wife Liudmyla and mistress Liubov Polezhai.

On September 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took away all state awards from the former President Viktor Yanukovych.

The court also transferred more than UAH 300 million, which belonged to the son of former President Viktor Yanukovych Oleksandr, to the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.