UN Provides USD 4.5 Billion Aid To Ukrainians In 2022, Ukraine Hopes To Increase Assistance In 2023 - Shmyhal

The United Nations provided USD 4.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians in 2022, and Ukraine hopes to increase assistance in 2023. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has reported this in Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"This year, the UN provided more than USD 4.5 billion in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. We value such support and hope that this amount will only increase next year," he wrote.

Shmyhal noted that in the humanitarian sphere, Ukraine plans to actively cooperate with the UN in the areas of: demining, assistance to displaced persons and frontline communities, reconstruction of housing damaged because of the war, support for small and medium-sized businesses.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada declared the need to reform the UN and the illegitimacy of Russia's stay within the organization.

In early December, the UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Turk met with representatives of human rights organizations in one of Kyiv's bomb shelters during a Russian massive missile attack.