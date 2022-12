Belarus Approves Bill On Introduction Of Death Penalty For Treason By Military Or Civil Servants - General Sta

The Republic of Belarus has approved a bill on the introduction of the death penalty in the country for traitors among military personnel and civil servants.

Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov, Deputy Head of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, announced this at a briefing on December 15 at the Military Media Center. The video of the speech was published by the Operational AFU Telegram channel.

Thus, the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of the Republic of Belarus approved a bill on the introduction of the death penalty for high treason for military personnel and representatives of state authorities.

"It is possible that such actions of the Lukashenko regime are one of the steps in preparation for participation in the war against Ukraine," Hromov concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 27, it was reported that a bill was adopted in the Republic of Belarus providing for the death penalty "for attempted acts of terrorism."

Meanwhile, British intelligence assessed the possibility of a new offensive from Belarus to the north of Ukraine.

Also, the military commanders of Ukraine and Poland held a telephone conversation on the initiative of the Polish side on the situation on the border with Belarus.