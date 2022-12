The Armed Forces of Ukraine are working on a major new operation, but it cannot be carried out with the available resources.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated this in an interview with The Economist on Thursday, December 15.

Zaluzhnyi said that all calculations were made - how many tanks, artillery and so on Ukraine needs, what everyone should focus on now, but the AFU have to use much less shells than the situation at the front needs. At the same time, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are already working on a new large operation, which is already in action, but invisible to the uninformed.

“I know that I can beat this enemy. But I need resources. I need 300 tanks, 600-700 ifvs, 500 Howitzers. Then, I think it is completely realistic to get to the lines of February 23rd. But I can’t do it with two brigades. I get what I get, but it is less than what I need,”

Zaluzhnyi also noted that Russian troops withdrew to a distance that HIMARS cannot reach, and Ukraine does not have a longer-range one. The AFU need tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, ammunition, not to mention aviation, He explained. In order to reach the borders of the Crimea, the Armed Forces of Ukraine need to cover a distance of 84 km to Melitopol, which would give full fire control over the ground corridor and shell the Crimean Isthmus, Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi said that Russia has about 1.2-1.5 million people in reserve, 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive on Ukraine.

On December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia began with aggression against Ukraine.

Recall, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.