Zelenskyy Hoping Disputes In EU Will Not Prevent Ukraine From Receiving First Tranche Of EUR 18 Billion In Aid

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes that disputes between some European Union member states will not prevent Ukraine from receiving the first tranche of the EUR 18 billion macro-financial assistance package in January.

Zelenskyy said this in a video message to the European Council, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"And, Charles, friend, I ask you very much that our struggle for peace for Ukraine and for all Europe does not depend on misunderstandings and disputes between some EU member states. Macro-financial support packages for Ukraine are also weapons in defense of freedom. As well as the ninth package of EU sanctions against Russia. That's our defense. Understand! I hope that in January we will be able to thank you for the first tranche of this macro-financial package," Zelenskyy said, addressing the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

He thanked the EU for the sanctions steps over the past half a year and for the decision to provide Ukraine with a financial support package in 2023 in the amount of EUR 18 billion.

Zelenskyy expressed hope that this package will now be finally approved at the leadership level.

Earlier, Politico, citing four EU diplomats, reported that Poland refused to support a package agreement on the allocation of EUR 18 billion of EU aid for Ukraine, as well as 2 financial decisions on Hungary due to concerns about a separate plan for the minimum corporate tax rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Council of the European Union decided to provide Ukraine with macro-financial assistance in the amount of EUR 18 billion.