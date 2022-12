In Russia, about 1.2-1.5 million people are in reserve, 200,000 soldiers are preparing for a new offensive and will definitely try to capture Kyiv again.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated this in an interview with The Economist on Thursday, December 15.

Zaluzhnyi explained that now the Russian Federation is looking for ways to stop the fighting and get a pause to accumulate resources and prepare for a new offensive. To do this, they shell critical infrastructure and peaceful cities.

“Russian mobilisation has worked. It is not true that their problems are so dire that these people will not fight. They will. A tsar tells them to go to war, and they go to war. I’ve studied the history of the two Chechen wars - it was the same. They may not be that well equipped, but they still present a problem for us. We estimate that they have a reserve of 1.2m-1.5m people… The Russians are preparing some 200,000 fresh troops. I have no doubt they will have another go at Kyiv,” Zaluzhnyi emphasized.

The AFU Commander-in-Chief said that for Ukraine, the main task now is to hold the front line, because it is ten to fifteen times harder to liberate territories. The second strategic task is to create reserves and prepare for the war, which may take place in February, at best in March, and at worst at the end of January, and may begin not in the Donbas, but in the direction of Kyiv, in the direction of Belarus, not excluding the southern direction, Zaluzhnyi stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the next six months will be decisive in the confrontation that Russia began with aggression against Ukraine.

The Russian Ministry of Defense instructed the military commissariats to begin enhanced work to mobilize men in January-February 2023.

Recall, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in the first quarter of 2023, a new wave of mobilization will begin in Russia.