The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested the Metrograd shopping mall, Metropolis shopping and entertainment center, Premier Palace, Rus and Lybid hotels in Kyiv.

This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency in the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

In total, the court seized seven hotels and two shopping centers, which are actually owned by Russian citizens.

In particular, the decision of the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed arrests with the prohibition of alienation on the Premier Palace Hotel, Premier Hotel Rus, Premier Hotel Lybid and Premier Hotel Slavutych (Kyiv), Premier Hotel Dnister (Lviv), Premier Hotel Odessa (Odesa), Premier Compass Hotel Oleksandriya (Oleksandriya), premises of the Metrograd shopping mall and the Metropolis shopping center (Kyiv), as well as on corporate rights and shares of certain companies.

The SBI found that the nominal beneficial owners of these facilities are foreign citizens and non-resident companies that are directly associated with the citizens of the aggressor country.

In particular, it concerns high-ranking officials and members of the State Duma of the Russian Federation.

During the pre-trial investigation, the SBI checks the involvement of these citizens of the Russian Federation in the activities of a criminal organization that committed a number of crimes on the territory of Ukraine.

In particular, it was established that the participants of this organization illegally took possession of part of the energy critical infrastructure of Ukraine (oblenergos) and other businesses of the country.

Employees of the bureau continue to search and identify other assets of the criminal organization both on the territory of Ukraine and abroad, in order to compensate for the damage caused to Ukraine, including through confiscation of property.

Procedural guidance is provided by the Prosecutor General’s Office.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 30, the SBI employees reported suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine) to Deputy Chairman of the State Duma of Russia Aleksandr Babakov, who voted for a number of federal laws on the inclusion of the Zaporizhzhia Region and Kherson Region, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea into the Russian Federation as newly formed subjects of the federal republic.