AFU Advance 1.5 Km In Area Of Dibrova Near Kreminna - Luhansk Administration

The Armed Forces of Ukraine during the offensive advanced 1.5 km in the area of the village of Dibrova near Kreminna, Luhansk Region.

The Luhansk Regional Military Administration announced this with reference to the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksii Hromov, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the offensive, the defense forces advanced 1.5 km in the area of​ the village of Dibrova," Hromov said at a briefing.

