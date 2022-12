In the past day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another 590 occupiers. Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost more than 96,000 of its soldiers.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The total combat losses of the enemy as of December 15 approximately amounted to:

personnel - about 96,590 (+590) persons were eliminated,

tanks - 2,975 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles - 5,946 (+9) units,

artillery systems - 1,943 (+12) units,

MLRS - 406 (+2) units,

air defense systems - 211 (+0) units,

aircraft - 281 (+0) units,

helicopters - 264 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 1,644 (+27),

cruise missiles - 592 (+0),

ships/boats - 16 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 4,563 (+1) units,

special equipment - 172 (+1).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, over the past day, December 13, the Ukrainian military destroyed 740 Russian occupiers, the loss of enemy personnel reached 96,000.

In addition, units of missile troops and artillery of the Defense Forces hit 2 control points, 8 areas of concentration of enemy personnel and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.