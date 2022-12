Ukraine needs the decision of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E, network participants include 42 system operators from 35 countries) to increase the volume of electricity imports.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Energy, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There is electricity in Europe today, it is available. At the same time, due to Russian shelling in the Ukrainian energy system, there is a deficit, which we would like to cover as much as possible at the expense of possible imports," said Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko during the Solidarity with the Ukrainian People conference.

At the same time, according to him, one of the key issues of electricity import is its financing.

"However, it is important to have another decision - the ENTSO-E decision, which would allow us to increase our import capabilities. Today, we are limited in volumes that are much smaller than our technical capacity," Halushchenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrenergo national energy company is asking the European Union to increase its electricity import capacity 2-3 times.

The Energy Company of Ukraine state energy trader carried out a test import of electricity from Romania and Slovakia.