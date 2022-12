Russia has reacted to information about the possible transfer of Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, in particular, the Kremlin began to threaten "unpredictable consequences."

TASS announced this with reference to the statement of the Embassy of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In the United States, an information campaign has been launched on sending to Kyiv high-tech air defense systems, which is allegedly being prepared. If this information is confirmed, then we will witness another provocative step of the administration, which can lead to unpredictable consequences," the embassy noted.

According to Russian diplomats, "the United States even without the provision of Patriot are getting deeper into the conflict in the post-Soviet republic."

Earlier, CNN, citing sources, reported that the United States is agreeing on plans to supply Ukraine with Patriot systems.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, U.S. Defense Ministry spokesman Pat Ryder reported that the Pentagon does not yet plan to supply Ukraine with Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems from the United States.