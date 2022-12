The occupiers are trying to connect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (Enerhodar, Zaporizhzhia Region) to Russia's energy system.

This was announced by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The occupation authorities are carrying out work on switching the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the energy system of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

Also, according to available information, the occupiers mined country plots and the coast of the Konka and Chaika rivers within the Oleshkivska urban territorial community of the Kherson Region.

In addition, the enemy forcibly evacuated Ukrainian citizens who lived on Velykyi Potiomkinskyi Island near Kherson to the territory still under the control of the Russian invaders.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov stated that the Russian military is not going to leave the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

Energoatom reported that the Russian invaders intensified repression against the Zaporizhzhia NPP workers, in particular, they took two NPP workers to an unknown direction and threw the shift supervisor into the basement.

On November 30, the occupiers appointed the former chief engineer of the station as the new director of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

On November 28, Volodymyr Rohov, a member of the occupation administration of the Zaporizhzhia Region, stated that several thousand workers of the Zaporizhzhia NPP allegedly received Russian passports.

On November 27, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the occupiers stopped allowing workers who refused to sign contracts with the Russian Federation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.