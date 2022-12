British intelligence assesses possibility new offensive from Belarus to the north of Ukraine

The training of the Belarusian and Russian troops is unlikely to constitute a force capable of conducting a new offensive in the north of Ukraine.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense.

They note that the exercises of the Belarusian army take place in the north-west of the country, far from the border with Ukraine. At the same time, Russian units of mobilized reservists were transferred to Belarus.

Despite the fact that Belarus played a key supporting role in Russia's offensive on Kyiv on February 24, 2022, the current training of the two armies is unlikely to constitute a force capable of conducting another successful assault on northern Ukraine, British intelligence said.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, after the announcement of a sudden check of combat readiness, the first units of the Belarusian troops left their permanent deployment points. A unit of special operations forces is also being transferred closer to the border with Ukraine.

On Tuesday, December 13, the self-proclaimed President of the Republic of Belarus Oleksandr Lukashenko ordered a sudden check of the combat readiness of the troops.